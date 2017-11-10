Health Officials Warn Of Hepatitis A Exposure At Sleepy Hollow Country Club

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Officials are warning of a Hepatitis A exposure at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club.

The Westchester County Department of Health says that an employee working in the club’s Grill Room has the illness and urges anyone who dined there from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4 to get preventative treatment.

Officials believe the worker was infected by one of five people recently exposed at the popular Port Chester restaurant bartaco, officials said.

Free preventative treatment is available Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the county clinic, located at 134 Court Street in White Plains.

Officials say the greatest risk is to those who ate or drank in the Grill Room but is also recommending preventative treatment for anyone who ate or drank at the club from Oct. 27 to Nov.4.

“Hepatitis A is generally a mild illness whose symptoms include fatigue, fever, poor appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, light colored stool and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes,” said Dr. Sherlita Amler, Commissioner of Health. “There are no special medications used to treat a person once symptoms appear, but Hepatitis A transmission to others can be prevented through proper handwashing.”

Symptoms of Hepatitis A typically surface within 28 days and can last up to 50 days. The illness is rarely fatal.

Hepatitis A is typically transmitted by consuming food or drinks handled by an infected person. It can also be transmitted by consuming something contaminated by the stool of a person with the illness.

To register for treatment, click here. For more information, you can call 211 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Preventative treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure.