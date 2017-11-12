Cuomo On Relationship With De Blasio: ‘Sometimes You Agree, Sometimes You Disagree’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There may be a truce in what New York political watchers consider a cold war between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his fellow Democrat, Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, Cuomo opened up about his rocky relationship with the mayor at the Veterans Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

With his decisive reelection victory this past Tuesday, de Blasio will be running the city well into Cuomo’s bid for a third term next year. But despite clashes highlighted by this summer’s battle over paying for subway repairs, Cuomo is now offering a slightly more optimistic view.

“The mayor and I worked together on many items,” Cuomo said. “Part of the relationship between a governor and a mayor is sometimes you agree. Sometimes you agree. Sometimes you disagree.”

At the parade, Cuomo claimed his administration has gotten more done for the city than anyone in Albany has in decades. But while new battles may be ahead on issues such as congestion pricing, Cuomo said, “I’m very pleased with the work that’s going on by the state and the city.”

De Blasio also played down the feud in a pre-election interview, but did not rule out backing a progressive challenger to Cuomo.