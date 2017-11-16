School Bus Strike Ends In Nassau County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The school bus strike in Nassau County is over.
The walkout by members of TWU Local 252 against Baumann buses had disrupted transportation in the Baldwin, Freeport, Rockville Centre and Hicksville school districts, as well as Brooklyn and Queens.
“We’ve sent everybody back to work who chooses to go back to work,” said Union President Debra Hagan. “It’s unfortunate we had to stand up and take action against a corporate bully with no regard for the working men and women of Long Island.”
The union president said in a statement they got a new guaranteed work week, which was the main sticking point, as well as raises, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
Baumann Bus lost three school district contracts: Hicksville, Rockville Centre and OPT of NYC, Queens and Brooklyn, Hagen said.
Hagan says she’ll bring management’s latest proposal to the membership Friday morning for a vote.