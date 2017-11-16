The 5 Best Ice Cream Sundaes In NY

By Carly Petrone

Satisfy your sweet tooth at one of these five sugar high-worthy places that are serving up everything from cookie dough creations to gold leaf toppings.

SUSHI ROXX

120 E. 39th Ave.

New York, NY

www.sushiroxxnyc.com

If you want to splurge on a delicious dessert, check out the Sumo Roxx Sundae from SUSHI ROXX. Dive into this decadent dessert that’s filled to the brim with chocolate brownies, bananas, rainbow sprinkles, lollipops, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, marshmallows, gummy candies, vanilla, and chocolate gelato. Don’t worry. Not all of their desserts are that expensive. You can also nibble on Nutella S’Mores, Molten Sticky Toffee Cupcakes, and Caramel Apple Cheesecake (all $14).Now all you need is a spoon!

Dō

550 Laguardia Place

New York, NY 10012

646-892-3600

www.cookiedonyc.com

Just when you thought raw cookie dough could get any better, the folks from Dō have, once again, taken it to another level. Pick a cookie, an ice cream, and a cookie dough flavor to make your very own Dōlicious sundae creation! That means you can test out their seasonal flavors too. Choose from Break Me Off A Scoop (signature + Kit Kat candy pieces), Caramel Latte (coffee infused sugar cookie + homemade salted caramel swirl), and Cake Batter (cake batter cookie dough + white chips + chocolate chips + seasonal sprinkles). Yes, there will probably be a line to get inside, but at least you’ll have time to figure out what kind of sundae you want!

Bagatelle

1 Little West 12th St.

New York, NY 10014

212-488-2110

bagatellenyc.com

Bagatelle’s $1,000 Ice Cream Sundae and Mega Sundae is the poshest way to end your meal. Pastry Chef David Zaquine’s over-the-top creation includes oversized scoops of vanilla ice cream and Dom Perignon Rose sorbet topped with chocolate truffles, macarons, whipped cream, chocolate vodka sauce, and “gilded brownies.” And don’t forget the sprinkling of gold leaf on top. You’ll also get to walk away with a Carolina Bucci Lucky Bracelet in 18k gold. Their Mega Sundae is also available and it will only set you back $65. This fun and festive dessert comes in an oversized martini glass and is filled with ice cream, brownies, popcorn, granola, caramel sauce and Chantilly.

Ice & Vice

Broadway on the 43rd/44th Street Plaza

New York, NY 10036

iceandvice.com

Grab a sundae on-the-go over at Ice & Vice’s pop up stand at Urbanspace’s Gifted Holiday Market. Check out their Do-nut Dwell Sundae, which is comprised of mulled cider mini donuts, coquito (coconut based alcohol), whipped cream, and toasted coconut. It’s the perfect treat to walk around with as you check out what other vendors like Wovenwell (woven goods) and Limegreen (skincare products) have to offer.

Tipsy Scoop

217 E. 26th St.

New York, NY

917-388-2862

www.tipsyscoop.com

Just in time for the holidays, Tipsy Scoop is now offering a Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream Sundae now through Black Friday. Make sure to get over to their Ice Cream Barlour so you can dig into this seasonal favorite. It’s made with DOUGH Café Latte Donuts, a big scoop of Spiked Pumpkin pie ice cream (infused with Spiced Rum, pumpkin, and nutmeg), and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, pumpkin candy corn, and a cherry. This should satisfy any pumpkin-flavored craving you may be having.

