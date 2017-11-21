Police Release New Photos In Syosset High School Bias Crime Investigation

Breaking: CBS News Fires Charlie Rose Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations | More From CBS News

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As students get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday break police are still investigating a bias crime that happened at Syosset High School over the summer.

In August, a security guard found anti-Semitic writings, including swastikas, spray painted on the back walls, doors and windows of the building. Profanities and “MS-13” were found written on the school.

No arrests have been made but police believe three teens — two girls and one boy — were involved.

Nassau County Police have released photos of two of the suspects, as well as the suspected getaway vehicle described by authorities as a white Acura MDX with a partial plate of 9856.

Syosset High School Bias incident

Authorities release photos of two teens, suspected getaway car in bias incident at Syosset high School. (credit: Nassau County Police)

“The vehicle was being driven by a female white with blond colored hair who picked up a female white with brunette hair. Surveillance video shows another male subject on the school grounds at the time of the incident,” said Nassau County Police Officer Jean DeLuca.

One of the female suspects was wearing a mask at the time.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

