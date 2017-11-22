Man Charged With Vandalizing 2 Islamic Centers In Sunset Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday night with vandalizing two Islamic Centers in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Moy Y. Hu, 37, was charged with criminal mischief in the Nov. 11 incident, police said.

The suspect was caught on video smashing windows and an outdoor security camera outside of the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 63rd Street in Sunset Park, police said at the time.

It happened between the fourth and fifth prayer of the evening around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the same man was suspected in another act of vandalism the same evening at the United American Muslim Association on Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park.

In that incident, someone used a hammer to destroy the building’s front doorbell, doorknob and mailbox.

