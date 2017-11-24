Adopt A Pet In NYC: Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events

By Deirdre Haggerty
While bringing home a new pet as a surprise gift for the holidays is commonplace, it isn’t recommended. According to Dr. Mindy Cohan, the adoptee and new family generally pick each other. She recommends bringing the entire family for that initial bonding moment when choosing a pet. In addition, she suggests rescues as forever pets. To adopt a pet in New York, consider one of the following pet adoption events in your neighborhood.
Bronx Adoption Event
Popcorn Pawz – Riverdale
3700 Riverdale Ave.,
Bronx, NY 10463
(347) 843-08600
www.nycacc.org
Date: Nov. 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The ACC (Animal Care Centers of New York City) holds adoption events all year long throughout the five boroughs. On Saturday Nov. 25, they will have adorable cats and dogs at Popcorn Pawz in the Bronx ready for adoption. ACC pet adoptions include vaccinations, micro chipping, an ID tag, a collar and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.
Manhattan Adoption Event
Petco Animal Supplies
860 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
(347) 843-08600
www.nycacc.org
Date: Nov. 26, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It is a busy weekend for the ACC. From the Bronx on Saturday to Broadway Sunday, the Animal Care Centers of New York City will continue to offer dogs and cats for adoption. Don’t forget your identification to ensure taking home your forever fur friend without a hitch.
All For Holiday Homes Adoption Event
Petco
860 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
(212) 358-0692
www.petcofoundation.org
Date: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
The Petco Foundation is offering the gift of love this holiday season with pet adoptions at Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores throughout the U.S. The foundation also hosts monthly adoption events nationwide. Visit the website to find a location nearest you. The Tri-State area has multiple venues in various New York City neighborhoods to meet the new love of your life.
Best Friends Holiday Super Adoption
Meadowlands Exposition Center
355 Plaza Drive
Secaucus, NJ 07094
(347) 762-3678
www.ny.bestfriends.org
Date: Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find your BFF at the Best Friends Holiday Super Adoption pet event at the Meadowlands. Hundreds of dogs and cats from dozens of local shelters and rescue groups will be available for adoption. Some organizations allow for same-day adoptions, while others require home checks. Be sure to visit the website for all the identification required to take home your new family member. Admission is free and pet adoptions start at $25.
Hotel Pennsylvania – 18th Floor Ballroom
401 Seventh Ave.
New York, NY 10001
(212) 252-2350
www.animalalliancenyc.org
After you’ve chosen the love of your life, help support the Mayor’s Alliiance for NYC’s Animals with a pet fashion show. The theme of the 14th annual event is Country Couture. All fur babies attend for free and receive a complimentary VIP gift bag. Tickets should be purchased ASAP as availability is limited. Visit the Animal Alliance of NYC frequently for additional upcoming pet adoption events.