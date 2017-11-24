Adopt A Pet In NYC: Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events

By Deirdre Haggerty



While bringing home a new pet as a surprise gift for the holidays is commonplace, it isn’t recommended. According to Dr. Mindy Cohan, the adoptee and new family generally pick each other. She recommends bringing the entire family for that initial bonding moment when choosing a pet. In addition, she suggests rescues as forever pets. To adopt a pet in New York, consider one of the following pet adoption events in your neighborhood.

Bronx Adoption Event

Popcorn Pawz – Riverdale

3700 Riverdale Ave.,

Bronx, NY 10463

(347) 843-08600

www.nycacc.org

Date: Nov. 25, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The ACC (Animal Care Centers of New York City) holds adoption events all year long throughout the five boroughs. On Saturday Nov. 25, they will have adorable cats and dogs at Popcorn Pawz in the Bronx ready for adoption. ACC pet adoptions include vaccinations, micro chipping, an ID tag, a collar and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

Manhattan Adoption Event

Petco Animal Supplies

860 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

(347) 843-08600

www.nycacc.org

Date: Nov. 26, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is a busy weekend for the ACC. From the Bronx on Saturday to Broadway Sunday, the Animal Care Centers of New York City will continue to offer dogs and cats for adoption. Don’t forget your identification to ensure taking home your forever fur friend without a hitch.

All For Holiday Homes Adoption Event

Petco

860 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

(212) 358-0692

www.petcofoundation.org

Date: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

The Petco Foundation is offering the gift of love this holiday season with pet adoptions at Petco and Unleashed by Petco stores throughout the U.S. The foundation also hosts monthly adoption events nationwide. Visit the website to find a location nearest you. The Tri-State area has multiple venues in various New York City neighborhoods to meet the new love of your life.

Meadowlands Exposition Center

355 Plaza Drive

Secaucus, NJ 07094

(347) 762-3678

www.ny.bestfriends.org Date: Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your BFF at the Best Friends Holiday Super Adoption pet event at the Meadowlands. Hundreds of dogs and cats from dozens of local shelters and rescue groups will be available for adoption. Some organizations allow for same-day adoptions, while others require home checks. Be sure to visit the website for all the identification required to take home your new family member. Admission is free and pet adoptions start at $25.

TropiClean Presents: New York Pet Fashion Show To Benefit The Mayor’s Alliance For NYC’s Animals

Hotel Pennsylvania – 18th Floor Ballroom

401 Seventh Ave.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 252-2350

www.animalalliancenyc.org

Date: Feb. 8, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.