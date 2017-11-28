Lower Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect To Be Arraigned In Federal Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man charged in the deadly Halloween terror attack in Lower Manhattan is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday.
Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is accused of driving a rented pick-up truck down the West Side highway bicycle path, killing eight people and injuring a dozen others.
Saipov was shot by a police officer after his truck hit a school bus.
Investigators said Saipov wrote two notes pledging his loyalty to ISIS.
Authorities said Saipov waived his Miranda rights while in custody at the hospital and admitted to carrying out the attack after being inspired by ISIS videos that he had watched on his phone. He allegedly planned the attack for Halloween in hopes of hitting more people, and intended to continue the attack on the Brooklyn bridge.
Saipov was indicted last week on eight counts of murder, twelve counts of attempted murder, and supporting a terror group.
Saipov is eligible for the death penalty.