Active Investigation At Scene Of Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An active investigation continues at the scene where authorities say a lone wolf using a rented truck mowed down cyclists on a bike path in Lower Manhattan.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the Tuesday afternoon attack that Mayor Bill de Blasio called “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” It is the deadliest terror attack in the city since 9/11.

The suspect behind the wheel was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a native of the Uzbekistan with ties to Florida and New Jersey.

Investigators say Saipov drove the rental truck onto a bike lane at West Street and West Houston, plowing right into the path of cyclists. Eugene Duffy, who had just left work, heard the commotion and raced to see what happened.

“I see gentlemen laying there in the bike path who were run over by this pickup truck,” he said.

“There were three bicycles destroyed in a way I didn’t know bicycles could be destroyed,” another witness said. “One was completely bent in half, twisted off.”

The victims were violently thrown off their bikes as Saipov continued driving 14 blocks before finally coming to an end at West and Chambers streets where he crashed the rental truck into a small school bus, injuring two adults and two students.

As Saipov exited the truck, sources say he yelled out in Arabic “God is great.” Cell phone video shows him running with nearby police quickly on his trail.

One of the officers ordered him to drop his weapons, BB and paintball guns, according to police. When he refused, that’s when the officer fired.

“I see two cops, they were ducked behind a car and I heard nine to 10 gunshots,” one witness said.

Saipov was shot in the abdomen and rushed to the hospital. He was in critical condition but expected to survive.

When it was over, police said eight victims were killed and 11 others injured in what authorities say was an intentional act of terror.

“It’s a very painful day in our city,” de Blasio said. “A horrible tragedy in the West Side.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Tuesday’s carnage a “lone wolf” attack and said there was no evidence to suggest it was part of a wider plot.

A roughly two-mile stretch of highway in Lower Manhattan is shut down for the investigation. Authorities also converged on a New Jersey home and a van in a parking lot at a New Jersey Home Depot store.

Police and the FBI urged members of the public to give them any photos or video that could help. The attack echoed a strategy that the Islamic State group has been suggesting to its followers. While police didn’t specifically blame any group for the strike,

President Donald Trump railed against the Islamic State and declared “enough!” and “NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

One of the dead was from Belgium. Five were from Argentina and were celebrating the 30th anniversary of a school graduation, according to officials in those countries. The injured included students and staffers on a school bus that the driver rammed.

