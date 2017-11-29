Suspect In Orange County Mall Shooting In Custody

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) —A man suspected of carrying a gun that went off Sunday afternoon at a mall in Orange County is now in police custody.
Monticello police say the suspect turned himself in overnight. The department then turned him over to Wallkill police.
Investigators say a bullet ricocheted when a gun was discharged into the floor in front of an American Eagle store at the Galleria at Crystal Run mall in Middletown on Sunday.
Investigators say a 49-year-old Goshen woman and her 12-year-old son were hit in the legs. Police said it was unclear if the shooting was intentional or an accident.
Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect and his companion, who is considered a person of interest in the incident. She was pushing a baby stroller with two children.