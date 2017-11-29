Breaking News: NBC Fires Matt Lauer After Accusation Of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior In The Workplace

Suspect In Orange County Mall Shooting In Custody

Filed Under: Galleria at Crystal Run mall, Local TV, Orange County

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) —A man suspected of carrying a gun that went off Sunday afternoon at a mall in Orange County is now in police custody.

Monticello police say the suspect turned himself in overnight. The department then turned him over to Wallkill police.

Investigators say a bullet ricocheted when a gun was discharged into the floor in front of an American Eagle store at the Galleria at Crystal Run mall in Middletown on Sunday.

Investigators say a 49-year-old Goshen woman and her 12-year-old son were hit in the legs. Police said it was unclear if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspect and his companion, who is considered a person of interest in the incident. She was pushing a baby stroller with two children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch