Michael Strahan: Eli Manning ‘Deserves Better’ Than Demotion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants’ benching of Eli Manning still stings for many fans of the team.
WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz spoke with a former Giant great for his thoughts.
Michael Strahan has a unique perspective on Eli Manning, considering he not only won a Super Bowl with Manning, but he himself is an all-time great for the Giants.
“It just — it just pisses me off,” Strahan said. “Pisses me off.”
At the opening of the NFL Fan Experience in Times Square, Strahan was still frustrated about Manning’s benching. even though he was asked the same questions about it by six or seven different media outlets.
Strahan said he did not see the demotion of Manning to backup quarterback coming.
“And I think that everybody is disappointed. I think it’s not what we expected. I think Eli deserved better than that or deserves better then that,” Strahan said, “and you can’t put the whole season on Eli and say well you know he’s a failure. He’s not playing well at quarterback and that’s the reason.”
