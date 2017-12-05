Judge Postpones Start Of Nassau County Executive’s Corruption Trial

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new start date was announced Monday for Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano‘s trial on corruption charges.
The trial was originally set to begin on Jan. 16, 2018.
But Mangano’s attorneys asked the judge to postpone the trial for two months because his co-defendant, former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto is now facing additional charges and the attorneys said they need more time to prepare.
The trial will now begin March 12.
Mangano is accused in a kickback scheme to help a restaurant owner receive over $20 million in grants and loans. In exchange, prosecutors said Mangano received fancy vacations, an expensive watch, new hardwood flooring for his Bethpage house.
Mangano and Venditto pleaded not guilty.
Mangano’s wife is also accused of getting paid over $400,000 by the restaurant owner to be a food taster.
Mangano has denied any wrongdoing. His term ends Dec. 31.