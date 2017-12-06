NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Aaron Boone, who once helped the New York Yankees make it to the World Series as a player, will be introduced Wednesday as the team’s new manager.

New York, which picked Boone over five other candidates last week, has scheduled a news conference at Yankee Stadium. His deal contains a team option for 2021.

“I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers,” owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. “From all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships. Aaron has also spent a lifetime immersed in baseball, affording him a unique and intimate understanding of what fosters team success.”

Boone is set to take over for Joe Girardi, who was ousted from the club at the end of the team’s 2017 season.

Now 44, Boone has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season. His 11th-inning home run off Boston’s Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

“Aaron’s name is already etched into Yankees history,” Steinbrenner said. “This opportunity will allow him to continue to make a positive impact on this organization in distinctly new and meaningful ways.”

Boone played for 12 seasons in the majors and spent the last seven years as a TV analyst.

He also comes from a family deeply rooted in Major League Baseball. His grandfather, father and brother all played in the major leagues and his father managed the Royals and the Reds.

