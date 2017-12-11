CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Suspect In Custody After Underground Blast Near Port Authority; 4 Injured  
Filed Under:Akayed Ullah, Local TV, Port Authority explosion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect carrying a crudely-assembled improvised bomb is in custody following a blast in the underground walkway between Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning.

The blast happened at around 7:20 a.m. during Monday morning rush hour.

EXTRA: Video Captures Moment Of Blast

Three other people suffered minor injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The other three transported themselves to area hospitals with symptoms like ringing in the ears, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as Akayed Ullah, 27, who was wearing an improvised explosive device, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Ullah intentionally detonated the device, O’Neill said.

akayedullah Port Authority Blast Suspect Identified As Akayed Ullah, Is From Bangladesh And Lived In Brooklyn

Akayed Ullah. (credit: Image via CBS2)

Ullah is from Bangladesh and had been living in Brooklyn. He arrived in the United States in February of 2011 and had a visa. He came in with his parents and 3-4 siblings and subsequently obtained a Green Card and became a permanent U.S. resident.

Ullah has two addresses associated with him in Brooklyn.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He suffered burns to his hands and abdomen.

Ullah made statements to investigators to the effect that he was inspired by ISIS.

ullah Port Authority Blast Suspect Identified As Akayed Ullah, Is From Bangladesh And Lived In Brooklyn

Akayed Ullah moments after a crudely-made device went off underground between Times Square and the Port Authority. (credit: Image via CBS2)

Anyone with any information about Ullah is asked to call authorities at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

Authorities are investigating addresses and workplaces associated with the suspect. Ullah had a NYC Taxi & Limousine license, which had lapsed.

The device was affixed to his body with velcro and zipties, according to O’Neill.

A second device was found on the suspect, police said.

“He may have been inspired by ISIS. He could’ve been inspired by Al Qaeda. That he was at the very least inspired by Islamist terrorism,” said Rep. Peter King. “It could turn out that this is part of a larger plot. It could be that he has been meeting with other people in Brooklyn or in New York or in the New York metropolitan area and that they could be planning on carrying out attacks. So you can’t rule anything out at this stage. You have to assume the worst and work your way back.”

Port Authority Police Officer Jack Collins held the suspect at gunpoint assisted by officers Sean Gallagher, Drew Preston and Anthony Manfredini.

The crudely-made device had wires protruding from it.

A federal law enforcement official says the device malfunctioned — it did not fully detonate, according to the official.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible “lone wolf” based on the rudimentary construction of the device.

The NYPD is beefing up security around town, officials said.

“NYPD will adjusting and adapting the way they always do. Right now, they don’t believe there’s any follow-up attack immediately planned, but there are still several weeks to go before Christmas, two weeks from today,” King said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

  asudad90 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:27 am

    The issue is Obama gave visas to people not properly vetted. It was controlled by political hacks. This is now an FBI issue that needs them to round up those people Obama let in, Liberals have tried to stop Trump, who has stopped all entry from those countries with known Terrorists till vetting is done. Liberals are the problem with this country.

  Samuel Hain says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Thanks for importing this Throwback, B.O.!

  Natalie Raniello says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I hope they are checking for any biological agents that may have been used!

  Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Islam is a death cult led by a pedophile.

  Paolo Roberto says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Another Obamic Terrorist complements of the liberal DemocRAT party.

  Jess Sain (@Red_Ruffansore) says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Burnt chimps make me laugh. Allah hates extra crispy, no virgins for you Skippy.

  Jorge Gonzalez says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

    If anyone in Homeland Security says this was “a lone wolf, not terrorist related, no danger to the public, no other people believed involved”…. then we are in worse trouble than during the Obama administration reign of terror. They usually make those false statements within minutes of the Muslim terrorist action.

  Jim Olson says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Why arrest him? Just put a bullet in his head, throw him in the sewer and move on. We don’t need people like that walking round.

  Mohogwash Al-Dandy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:49 am

    At 27 years old, this Islamofacist moron will spend a lot of time in a jail cell before he finally croaks.

  Jim Morrison says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Looks like he could be one of Obama’s sons

  David Grimes says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Can someone please explain to me why we would allow ANY muslim into our country.

  burnet1187 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Put him in a bunker with the Mayor, equip him with a more effective device, and let him try it again.

    asudad90 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

      This is another Terrorist Obama let in due to lax vetting and wanting to flood the country with Democrat voters.

  jmattaboni says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Why do we let these people into our country? Is there some shortage of people? Oh, well, at least it’s NY — they vote for this all day long and now they’re getting it, good and hard.

  Chris Beyer says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Just think, Obama and Hillary wanted to bring multitudes of these middle eastern people into our country. Thank goodness for Donald Trump. I am not a fan of his tweets but he is on the mark policy wise.

  blenderrecipes says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Clearly we need better velcro and zip tie control

  tonyome says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Another muslim setting off a bomb? Shocking! I hope Deblasio cracks down on Islamaphobia in light of this “lone wolf” attack.

  Samuel Brady says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Hehe…to help combat a real problem, we have setup another terrorist hotline. Premature detonation is an embarrassing problem for most suicide bombers. If you or a loved one suffers from PD, please call 1-800 NO BOOMS Give them your name, address and when you intend to carryout your next attack and they’ll make sure you never suffer from PD ever again.
    This is a Veteran owned and operated enterprise, all rights reserved…by our constitution. : )

    Doug Day says:
      December 11, 2017 at 11:01 am

      PD…Hahaha! ! !

  Vox Veritas says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Another Obama (Democrat Special) dreamer fails in the attempt.

  Bill Jefferson says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Thanks, democRats! How diverse of you.

  John Salsgiver says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

    https://www.facebook.com/JaydaFransenOfficialPage/photos/a.304947539890676.1073741828.303920943326669/510345232684238/?type=3&theater Well, from the looks of it, he took it to the front and center. Maybe he blew off his wittle goat poker in the process. Ha ha! What a dumb ass!

  Charles Miller says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Diversity! Yay!!

  Mark Altman says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Torture him by any means necessary to get the names of anyone else involved. Close all mosque in N.Y NOW!

  Mat Helm says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Although, New York’ers did vote for more of this sort in their midst…

  bikermidget (@bikermidget) says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Alert Alert New Yorkers!!! Your Mayor and Governor promote and allow these types of individuals to enter your Communities In the hopes that an attack will occur. Why would they do this? They use these types of attacks to promote themselves nationally in the hopes the exposure will eventually get them in the White House.

  Frank Muller says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Close the mosque he was attending and deport his entire family and ban them from ever returning.

  David Koob says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Hoist by his own petard. Somewhere Shakespeare is laughing in his grave.

  Richard Jarzynka says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I’m sure Akayed Ullah was worshiping in a Synagogue on Friday evening and St. Patrick’s Cathedral of Sunday morning and they both directed him to bomb the subway. Because nobody from the religion of peace would ever do something like that.

    Doug58 (@wdoug58) says:
      December 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Reports are he is Amish.

