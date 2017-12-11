NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect carrying a crudely-assembled improvised bomb is in custody following a blast in the underground walkway between Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning.

The blast happened at around 7:20 a.m. during Monday morning rush hour.

Three other people suffered minor injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The other three transported themselves to area hospitals with symptoms like ringing in the ears, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as Akayed Ullah, 27, who was wearing an improvised explosive device, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Ullah intentionally detonated the device, O’Neill said.

Ullah is from Bangladesh and had been living in Brooklyn. He arrived in the United States in February of 2011 and had a visa. He came in with his parents and 3-4 siblings and subsequently obtained a Green Card and became a permanent U.S. resident.

Ullah has two addresses associated with him in Brooklyn.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He suffered burns to his hands and abdomen.

Ullah made statements to investigators to the effect that he was inspired by ISIS.

Anyone with any information about Ullah is asked to call authorities at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

Authorities are investigating addresses and workplaces associated with the suspect. Ullah had a NYC Taxi & Limousine license, which had lapsed.

The device was affixed to his body with velcro and zipties, according to O’Neill.

A second device was found on the suspect, police said.

“He may have been inspired by ISIS. He could’ve been inspired by Al Qaeda. That he was at the very least inspired by Islamist terrorism,” said Rep. Peter King. “It could turn out that this is part of a larger plot. It could be that he has been meeting with other people in Brooklyn or in New York or in the New York metropolitan area and that they could be planning on carrying out attacks. So you can’t rule anything out at this stage. You have to assume the worst and work your way back.”

Port Authority Police Officer Jack Collins held the suspect at gunpoint assisted by officers Sean Gallagher, Drew Preston and Anthony Manfredini.

The crudely-made device had wires protruding from it.

A federal law enforcement official says the device malfunctioned — it did not fully detonate, according to the official.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible “lone wolf” based on the rudimentary construction of the device.

The NYPD is beefing up security around town, officials said.

“NYPD will adjusting and adapting the way they always do. Right now, they don’t believe there’s any follow-up attack immediately planned, but there are still several weeks to go before Christmas, two weeks from today,” King said.

