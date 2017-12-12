NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chanukah, the Jewish festival of lights, begins at sundown Tuesday and lasts for eight days.
Chanukah celebrates the Jews’ struggle for religious freedom more than 2,500 years ago.
It’s a holiday wrapped in history and faith, dating back to 165 BCE when the Jews prevailed over their oppressors who desecrated the holy temple and who outlawed the tenants of Judaism. It’s also a celebration of light chasing away the forces of evil and darkness.
Candles are lit each night, recalling how one day’s supply of oil by a miracle burned for eight days in the rededicated temple in Jerusalem.