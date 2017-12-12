CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Democratic New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced his nomination for attorney general.

Murphy said at his Trenton transition office that he will nominate Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal for the position. If he’s confirmed, Grewal will be the first Sikh-American attorney general in American history, CBS2 reported.

“New Jersey needs an Attorney General with a steel backbone, one that will stand up for New Jersey against everything coming our way from Washington,” Murphy said.

Grewal, a Democrat, said he’s “honored” to be nominated.

New Jersey will go from a Republican to Democratic administration on Jan. 16 when Murphy takes over from Gov. Chris Christie, a friend and at-times adviser to President Donald Trump.

Christie tapped Grewal in 2016 to be prosecutor in Bergen, New Jersey’s most populous county. He is a former assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division in the New Jersey district and also served as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York.

Grewal said he wants to show the country and his three daughters, who were seated in the front row, his commitment to working to end intolerance.

“I wanted to perhaps also show other people that while I and others like me may look different or worship differently that we too are committed to this country,” he said. “As someone who has experienced hate and intolerance firsthand throughout my life, I wanted to work to ensure that we all live in, and that the three of you grow up in, a fair and just society.”

If confirmed, he would succeed Attorney General Christopher Porrino. Porrino called Grewal’s nomination a great choice on Twitter.

“Grewal is the kind of public servant who leaves his ego at the door & does the right thing for the right reasons. He’s smart, trustworthy and tenacious; qualities which will make him an extraordinarily successful AG,” Porrino said.

Grewal, as Bergen County Prosecutor, did not pursue charges last year against Christie when Bill Brennan, a former Teaneck firefighter, brought a complaint against the governor over the 2013 George Washington Bridge scandal.

Grewal recused himself from the case, and his office did not pursue the official misconduct charges. Christie was never charged in the federal case and denied any wrongdoing.

Murphy has now announced two Cabinet posts, including Grewal. He also says that Lt. Gov.-elect Sheila Oliver will serve as commissioner for the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and oversees code enforcement.

