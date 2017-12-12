NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect who authorities said set off a pipe bomb in a passenger corridor under the Port Authority Bus Terminal could be arraigned as soon as Tuesday.

Akayed Ullah, 27, remains in the hospital under tight security with serious burns to his body.

Police said the “terror-related” incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday in the passageway on West 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues, which connects the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the Times Square subway station.

“They were saying, ‘it’s a bomb, it’s a bomb’ and everybody was just running all over the place,” said street vendor Lythia Scott.

Surveillance video captured the moment when, according to investigators, Ullah intentionally detonated an improvised explosive attached to him.

“The preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that this male was wearing an improvised explosive device attached to his body,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. “This device was intentionally detonated by the subject.”

The bomb, which sources describe as poorly constructed, included a short piece of metal pipe packed with low-intensity explosive material and a handful of screws intended as flying shrapnel. Sources believe the bomb malfunctioned and only partially exploded.

Moments after, a group of Port Authority officers raced in, holding Ullah down who was injured. One of the officers, who has previous military experience, is being credited with removing Ullah’s vest that authorities said had the explosives strapped to him.

“What our first responders did today was another example of their ability to address a situation quickly, maintain it and make sure people are safe,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

At least five other people who were in the area of the blast were also hurt. Authorities said they all took themselves to the hospital with minor injuries and were sent home to recover by late Monday evening.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Terror Hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.

Police say Ullah came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on an immigrant visa, later becoming a legal, permanent resident. Investigators say he had been living in a building on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn.

Police believe he was inspired by ISIS propaganda, but are still investigating any connections to the terror group.

Authorities say Ullah traveled overseas to the United Arab Emirates and visited Bangladesh in recent months.

In a statement sent to CBS2 late Monday on behalf of the Ullah family, Council on American-Islamic Relations New York chapter Albert Fox Cahn said the family is “heartbroken by this attack on our city” and by “the allegations being made against a member of our family.”

“Our family like all families is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers. But we are also outraged by the behavior of law enforcement officials during this investigation,” the statement continued. “Today, we have seen our children, as young as 4 years old, held out in the cold, detained as their parents were questioned. One teenage relative was pulled out of high school classes and interrogated without a lawyer, without his parents. These are not the actions that we expect from our justice system, and we hope to see better in the days and weeks to come.”