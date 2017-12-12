NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Twitter battle between President Donald Trump and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand waged on Tuesday as he called her a “total flunky,” and she fired back saying he’s brought shame to the Oval Office.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

The tweet came in response to the Democratic senator’s call for the president’s resignation over allegations of sexual assault.

At a press conference Tuesday morning the senator called the president’s tweet a “sexist smear attempt.”

“It’s part of the president’s effort at name calling and it’s not going to silence me. It’s intended to silence me. It’s not going to silence the women who have stood up against him directly and it’s not going to silence the millions of women out there who have been speaking out every day since his inauguration about things they disagree with,” Gillibrand said.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand joined other Democrats on Monday who say Trump needs to step down after several women reiterated claims Trump sexually harassed them in the past.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders argued Monday that Trump’s 2016 election victory answered groping allegations made during the campaign.

“As the president said himself he thinks it’s a good thing that women are coming forward, but he also feels strongly that a mere allegation shouldn’t determine the course, ” Sanders said. “In this case the president has denied any of these allegations as have eyewitnesses in several reports have shown those eyewitnesses also back up the president’s claim in this process. And again the American people knew this and voted for the president and we feel like we’re ready to move forward in that process.”

President Trump did not explain what he meant when he tweeted “do anything” for campaign contributions.

Gillibrand is calling for congressional hearings into the sexual allegations.