NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The man accused of setting off an explosion in a subway passageway under the Port Authority Bus Terminal is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday, but he may have to do it through closed-circuit video.

Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with serious burns from the pipe bomb authorities said was strapped to his body.

Federal authorities on Tuesday charged him with providing material support to a terrorist group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and three bomb-related counts. If convicted, he could get up to life in prison.

The federal criminal complaint released Tuesday says Ullah told authorities he “did it for the Islamic State” and said he posted on his Facebook account Monday before the attack: “Trump you failed to protect your nation.”

Police said it happened in the subway passageway on West 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues, which connects the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the Times Square subway station.

Surveillance video captured the moment when, according to investigators, Ullah set off what law enforcement agents described as a poorly constructed pipe bomb. Investigators say he strapped the device to himself with Velcro and zip ties.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said Ullah picked the morning rush on Monday to maximize casualties in his quest “to kill, to maim and to destroy.”

“His motivation,” the prosecutor said, “was not a mystery.”

Authorities said a search of the Bangladeshi immigrant’s apartment turned up bomb-making materials, including screws matching those found at the scene intended as carnage-creating shrapnel.

The complaint says law enforcement also found a passport in Ullah’s name with handwritten notations, including one that read: “O AMERICA, DIE IN YOUR RAGE.”

Ullah carried out the attack after researching how to build a bomb a year ago and planned his mission for several weeks, Kim said.

Court documents said he gathered the materials a few weeks ago and assembled them last week. The pipe bomb consisted of a Christmas light, wiring and a 9-volt battery, authorities said.

The defendant “had apparently hoped to die in his own misguided rage, taking as many innocent people as he could with him, but through incredible good fortune, his bomb did not seriously injure anyone other than himself,” Kim said.

Investigators say Ullah began his radicalization in 2014, watching ISIS recruitment videos online.

Ullah was influenced by the sermons and writings of a radical Muslim preacher, but appeared to have no known links to local radical groups, Bangladeshi officials said Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told CBS2 that Ullah doesn’t own a computer, but instead used his cell phone to get online. That phone is now undergoing forensic analysis.

Ullah moved to the U.S. in 2011 but is believed to have visited family members, including his wife, at a home in Bangladeh as recently as September.

Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley requested background information on Ullah’s visa history and whether he’d ever been on a terrorism watch list.

