NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Don’t be alarmed if you see more police activity near New York City bus stations, airports, subways and bridges this holiday season.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the deployment of additional personnel from the State Police and the National Guard at key transportation points throughout the holidays. In addition, officials say radiation detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs will be used.
“What you’ll be seeing at bridges, tunnels, Penn Station, Grand Central Station, JFK and LaGuardia are these increased surveillance teams,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said the stepped-up security presence isn’t based on any credible threats or information suggesting imminent danger. He says the preparations are simply being done out of an abundance of caution, noting recent terror plots, including a subway bombing earlier this month.
Port Authority and Metropolitan Transportation Authority police will also increase their numbers as part of the effort.
