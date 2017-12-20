EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants continued their general manager search Wednesday, interviewing former Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman, a 30-year NFL veteran who worked in the Giants front office from 1999-2012, met with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is serving as a consultant in the search to find Jerry Reese’s successor, the team announced.

Gettleman, 66, was the Panthers’ GM from 2013-16. During his four seasons there, Carolina went 40-23-1 and won three consecutive NFC South titles. He was named The Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year in 2015 after the Panthers finished with an NFL-best 15-1 record and reached Super Bowl 50.

He, however, was fired this past July.

A Boston native, Gettleman has worked on the staffs of seven Super Bowl teams — three champions. He was with the Buffalo Bills for two of their Super Bowls in the early 1990s, with the Broncos when they beat the Packers after the 1997 season, with the Giants in 2000, 2007 and 2011 and with Carolina in 2015.

He is the second candidate the Giants have interviewed. On Monday, team officials met with Marc Ross, New York’s vice president of player evaluation. It’s unclear if any other candidates might be interviewed, but the Giants are expected to sit down with interim general manager and longtime assistant GM Kevin Abrams.

The Giants fired Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4 after the team that once had Super Bowl aspirations started 2-10.