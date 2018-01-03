You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys were quite busy on Wednesday as they delved into the Knicks’ many problems, as well as the tough task that lies ahead for new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.
Later, they got into the NFL coaching carousel, including Boomer’s explanation for why Marvin Lewis still has a job with the Bengals. There was also talk about Tom Brady’s need to “man up,” and opinions were shared on the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists.
Before signing off, Boomer and Gregg spoke to Jets GM Mike Maccagnan.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!