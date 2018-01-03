ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his state of the state address Wednesday to New York lawmakers on the first day of the legislative session.

He’s expected to formally endorse congestion pricing for Manhattan. The governor has appointed a Fix NYC commission to make recommendations.

While the specifics are still being worked out, they will likely include charging drivers a fee to enter Manhattan’s central business district below 60th Street and a hefty surcharge on app-based services like Uber and Lyft, which have swelled to nearly 70,000 — more than five times the 13,600 licensed yellow cabs.

Other proposals the governor is expected to mention during his address is legislation to take away firearms from those convicted of domestic violence crimes and more educational programs for at-risk youth to help cut recruitment for the MS-13 gang.

Another proposal is a possible extension of subway service from lower Manhattan to a new Red Hook station through an underground tunnel.

The governor also wants the Port Authority to look into relocating operations at the Red Hook container terminal to the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Sunset Park.

The Democrat already has unveiled some of his bigger proposals, including election reforms and new disclosure rules for online political ads.

Cuomo also is expected to discuss New York’s response to new policies from Washington on environmental protection, taxes, immigration and health care.

He’s said he is considering changes to the state tax code in response to the Republican tax overhaul and also has raised the possibility of a legal challenge to the new tax code.

