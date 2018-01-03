LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey teenager accused of fatally shooting his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year’s Eve will make his first court appearance after the initial hearing was delayed until Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old boy was due to make the appearance Tuesday in Family Court, where hearings are normally closed to the public. But that was postponed when the Asbury Park Press and NJ Advance Media sought to attend the proceeding.

Monmouth County Assignment Judge Lisa Thornton rejected the request Tuesday night. The hearing is now planned for Wednesday.

The quadruple homicide happened just minutes before midnight during a New Year’s Eve party at the family’s home on Wall Street in Long Branch.

Investigators say the teen used a semi-automatic rifle, legally owned by a family member, to kill his parents, 44-year-old Steven Kologi and 42-year-old Linda Kologi, his 18-year-old sister Brittany and his grandfather’s girlfriend, 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.

The boy’s grandfather, his brother and a family friend, a woman in her 20s, escaped the house uninjured.

Authorities say the gun used in the killings was owned by one of the survivors.

The teen faces four counts of murder and a weapons offense.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the slayings but have said they may seek to move the case to adult court.

Investigators say the teen did not have a criminal history.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family’s funeral expenses.

