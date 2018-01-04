NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The worst snow-covered roads could not stop some from making food deliveries to those in need Thursday.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez found out, they even made deliveries on foot to people relying on a hot meal.

Traveling through the snow on the streets and sidewalks was a challenge during the snowstorm Thursday, but some say it is a lot easier when you know someone in need is depending on your safe arrival.

“It’s tough, but we get it done,” said Julissa Taveres. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Taveres and Will Perez were pulling carts filled with warm prepacked meals for Encore Community Services in Midtown. They are among 350 staff members and volunteers delivering Citymeals on Wheels to thousands of homebound seniors all across the five boroughs.

With unreliable road conditions, many deliveries had to be done on foot.

“We do this because it’s important,” Taveres said. “We’re basically first responders for these seniors. They need to eat and we want to be able to help them.”

CBS2 also followed Kasaundra James during her route Thursday. She was buried under several layers of clothing as she plowed through the snow with her red insulated bags.

“It’s very rewarding,” James said. “And without people like us Meals on Wheels, they wouldn’t have people distributing any food to the elderly. And they count on that.”

Clients were clearly grateful to find James at their door.

Ildelfonzo Gonzalez, 77, said he did not expect his meal to be delivered Thursday with the extreme weather conditions.

“I get surprise,” Gonzalez said.

Trudging through the snow with just one meal is hard enough. James delivered 18 meals within two hours – on foot.

“Slippery, and you’re trying to block the snowflakes and the cars,” she said. “So it was kind of a — it was a challenge.”

But it was not a challenge for reliable and caring workers like James, who refused to let down those in need,