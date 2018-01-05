NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another enormous lottery jackpot is up for grabs.
The top prize for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $445 million.
It’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot since a $393 million drawing last August.
If a winner takes the cash lump sum it would add up to $277.6 million before taxes.
Lottery players will get another shot to get rich on Saturday with the Powerball drawing. That jackpot is now up to $550 million.
The odds of winning jackpots in either game are incredibly small. Mega Millions has odds of one in 302.6 million and Powerball is slightly better at one in 292.2 million.
The odds of winning both are one in 88 quadrillion.