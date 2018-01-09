NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is in for a welcome warm-up with temperatures rising above freezing for the first time since Christmas day.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that the 4 a.m. temperature in Central Park Tuesday was 33 degrees.

“That makes it the first time the temperature has been above freezing since 5 PM December 25, 2017,” the tweet said. “A string of 347 hours!”

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to hit a high of around 40 in the city. New Yorkers who were out and about welcomed the warmer weather.

“It’s like 36 right now. It was freezing before so we have a little break right now,” taxi driver Mohammed Uddin told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “City is coming back to normal.”

“This morning, I’m OK,” another man said. “Last week was too cold.”

But despite the warmer temperatures, issues from the cold and snow remain.

In the city, trash pickups have been delayed due to last week’s storm and the holidays.

Sanitation crews have been busy clearing snow and salting and sanding roads that garbage has been piling up. The Department of Sanitation says around 40,000 tons of garbage has gone uncollected in the last week.

“It’s grungy and it’s dirty and it stinks,” Murray Hill resident Dan Kaufman said.

“It causes raccoons and neighborhood animals to come around,” Bronx resident Charles Gonzalez said.

On Monday, the Department of Sanitation said limited collection was ongoing.

Monday update❄️ Limited collection ongoing. Put items out according to normal schedule. Delays expected as we work to catch up & during ongoing snow ops. ❄️ Snow clearing ongoing ❄️ Laborers pls report Tues., 1/9 at 8a ❄️ Salt spreaders ready for tonight's winter weather. pic.twitter.com/nRFSPAhwk3 — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 8, 2018

Representatives from the Department of Sanitation say they hope to catch up with all of their garbage pick up by the end of the week.

The cold weather is also still impacting the commute for ferry riders.

Service Alert – Rockaway Route 1/9/18 – Due to heavy ice conditions leading to Rockaway landing. Service to Rockaway is currently suspended until further notice. Please visit https://t.co/jDsv7yvjUM for more information. #NYCFerry — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) January 9, 2018

NYC Ferry said Tuesday that the Rockaway route remains suspended until further notice due to heavy icing conditions leading to the Rockaway landing.

A shuttle bus will be provided on both the Rockaway East and West routes to help bring riders to the nearest train station at Beach 105th Street. The Downtown Far Rockaway shuttle bus will also be suspended.