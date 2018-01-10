NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It looks like big-hitting outfielder Jay Bruce is on his way back to Flushing.
The Mets have reached a three-year deal worth $39 million with the free agent slugger, WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported.
New York was one of at least four teams interested in Bruce. The Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jay and Seattle Mariners were also in the mix.
The Mets acquired Bruce from the Reds in a midseason trade in 2016, but he initially struggled in the Big Apple, batting .219 with eight home runs in 50 games. New York picked up Bruce’s $13 million option last offseason but immediately began to shop him around. With the Mets unable to strike a deal, Bruce returned to the team and enjoyed a strong season, batting .256 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs in 103 games.
Out of contention, the Mets finally shipped Bruce to the Indians in August for minor league relief pitcher Ryder Ryan. In 43 games with Cleveland, Bruce hit .248 with seven homers.
Bruce is expected to start alongside Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto. They also have Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo on the roster.
The deal between the Amazins and Bruce is pending physical, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.