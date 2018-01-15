Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a funny hypothetical about what the guys would do if they ever got alert about an incoming missile.
Gregg felt sort of blessed by the miracle we all witnessed in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The longtime Vikings fan spoke candidly about one of the craziest endings to an NFL playoff game you will ever see. The guys broke it all down.
Boomer & Gio also got into the Jaguars’ upset of the Steelers in Pittsburgh, an outcome many of us thought would be Monday’s biggest story. The guys discussed how Jacksonville pulled it off.
Later, they offered their takes on the Giants’ head coach search, including who they think is now the frontrunner.
