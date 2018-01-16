NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The doctor who oversaw President Donald Trump’s first formal physical reveal more details on the commander-in-chief’s health Tuesday.

Dr. Ronny Jackson on Friday said in a brief statement that the 71-year-old president is in “excellent health” following an examination at a military hospital in Maryland.

It’s a tradition for presidents to release the results of their annual physicals.

In September 2016, Trump’s personal doctor, Harold N. Bornstein, said he took low-dose aspirin and a statin drug to help lower his cholesterol. A summary from Bornstein said the then-candidate’s cardiac, thyroid and other test results were normal for someone of his age. At the time, the doctor said Trump was 6 foot 3 and 236 pounds, which qualifies him as overweight and nearly obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, back at the White House the president attacked Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin, who accused him of making a vulgar comment about immigration.

Trump tweeted, “Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.”

Many Democrats say protection of young immigrants under the DACA program is a requirement for their supporting a budget deal to avert a government shutdown.