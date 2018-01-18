Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Chris Lopresti was back in the update saddle Thursday morning.
With Jerry Recco subbing for Boomer, “C-Lo” stepped up to the plate in a big way, talking, among other things, about the Knicks and Nets, who both lost Wednesday night.
The Knicks’ situation appears dire, given the fact that they have been terrible away from Madison Square Garden and still have five games left on their season-high seven-game road trip. Their latest defeat happened in controversial fashion in Memphis.
The Nets fell to visiting San Antonio, but they fought and the guys believe they have a pretty bright future.
Lopresti also talked a little baseball, as the Mets held a press conference on Wednesday welcoming back outfielder Jay Bruce. General manager Sandy Alderson also teased the possibility of another big move.
Don’t worry, NFL fans, C-Lo has you covered as well.