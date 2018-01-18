CBS 2Damaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Damaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio, Jerry Recco

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Chris Lopresti was back in the update saddle Thursday morning.

With Jerry Recco subbing for Boomer, “C-Lo” stepped up to the plate in a big way, talking, among other things, about the Knicks and Nets, who both lost Wednesday night.

The Knicks’ situation appears dire, given the fact that they have been terrible away from Madison Square Garden and still have five games left on their season-high seven-game road trip. Their latest defeat happened in controversial fashion in Memphis.

The Nets fell to visiting San Antonio, but they fought and the guys believe they have a pretty bright future.

Lopresti also talked a little baseball, as the Mets held a press conference on Wednesday welcoming back outfielder Jay Bruce. General manager Sandy Alderson also teased the possibility of another big move.

Don’t worry, NFL fans, C-Lo has you covered as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch