Tony Romo’s broadcasting style was put under the microscope during Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.” We can only hope he was listening.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Gregg was pretty upset after his Vikings got wrecked by the Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night. As a result, Super Bowl LII in Minnesota will pit Philadelphia against the New England Patriots.
One positive of the Vikes’ loss is the fact that Pat Shurmur is now clear to officially talk to the Giants about their head coach position, which could become a done deal on Tuesday. Needless to say, the guys spent plenty of time on the NFL to begin the work week.
Later, the great Mikey Nichols stopped by to promote this year’s “Mikey Strong Charity Hockey Game.”
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!