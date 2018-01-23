STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Fire hydrants in Stamford, Connecticut are getting new markers to make them more visible.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, the upgrade is in response to a 2011 Christmas Day fire that left five people dead. It is the final piece to end litigation following the blaze.
Three sisters, 9-year-old Lily and 7-year-old twins Sarah and Grace Badger, and their grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, died in the fire.
In the dark and fog of that Christmas morning, firefighters struggled to locate a hydrant near Madonna Badger’s home.
Now, fire hydrants will have markers to make them stand out.
“They’re red and white fiberglass ones. They are attached to the top of the fire hydrant,” said Public Safety Director Ted Jencoski. “So if you are driving down the street, you’ll see this projecting approximately six feet in the air.”
Stamford also settled two other lawsuits last year. It was alleged that the city quickly tore down the burned home without permission in order to cover up inadequate inspections of botched renovations.
There were also questions about smoke alarms.
It is believed that the fire started when in preparation for Santa, fireplace ashes were put in a bag in a mud room.