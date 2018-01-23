CBS 2FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]

WCBS 880FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]

1010 WINSFILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]

WFANFILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]

WLNYFILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]