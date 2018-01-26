JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are expected to release more details about another arrest in a hit-and-run in Jersey City that left a man who was standing at a bus shelter dead.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter Thursday that the suspected driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the fatal crash.
It happened Tuesday at Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue.
Surveillance video from the scene shows an SUV careening out of control and hitting a light pole before slamming into a bus shelter where 33-year-old Umar King was standing. King was killed.
“The suspect vehicle was stolen out of Jersey City and was reported stolen Jan. 19,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
After the crash, three people were seen running from the SUV. Police caught a 16-year-old suspect from the scene and on Thursday, they arrested the 19-year-old suspected driver.
As for the victim, his friend says he may have been unaware of the impeding danger because King was hearing impaired.
“The car, too fast – ‘boom!’ Can’t hear,” the man said.
Police are still looking for the third suspect, who they believe is also a teenager and a resident of Jersey City.