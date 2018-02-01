NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a drug-related shooting that left three people injured near Herald Square late last month.

Makhtar Diouf, 30, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting, which happened on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Chaos erupted that afternoon when gunfire broke out at 31st Street and Broadway in the busy section of Midtown.

Boyce said a man came looking for Diouf, who then opened fire.

A second person, identified as 29-year-old Brian Johnson, is also wanted for questioning.

Police said one of the men who was shot was a tourist from Romania who just happened to be walking out of a liquor store at the time of the incident.

A second victim was also an innocent bystander, while the third was part of the original quarrel.

Boyce said while drug shootings are down they are still a matter of concern and are investigated quickly.

