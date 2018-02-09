Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Jason Kelce and Gio.
Boomer was out to conclude the work week, but Jerry Recco stepped up huge, as only he could. The guys discussed the NBA trade deadline, which was dominated by the Cleveland Cavaliers doing their best to appease superstar LeBron James. The Knicks also made some moves looking ahead to 2018-19.
Later, Gio and Jerry talked about the record-breaking contract signed by Jimmy Garoppolo and how it might affect the Jets’ potential pursuit of expected free agent Kirk Cousins.
There was all that, plus the morning crew had tons of laughs with some old WFAN audio, and took a look back at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl championship parade.
