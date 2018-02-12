NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 5-year-old girl from Brooklyn died over the weekend a day after suffering flu-like symptoms. If flu is confirmed, she would be the fourth child to die from the virus in the city this season.

Sources told CBS2 that on Friday the child spiked a high fever and her mother tried to get it to break by giving the child Tylenol and putting her in a cold bath.

The medicine brought the girl’s temperature down, only for it to spike back up soon after, sources said.

Her mother found her unresponsive Saturday evening in their Brownsville home, sources said.

The girl was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office is conducting tests to determine the precise cause of death.

The girl’s death came just one day after the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported a third New York City child died from influenza so far this season. Nationally, that number is 63 children.

This season’s severity now rivals the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control showing one out of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for flu-like illnesses.

“Immune responses are really profound and big that can actually make you be hospitalized and we’ve seen it. Healthy people in their teens, 20s and 30s hospitalized and then die in a day or two,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said.

H3N2 is the prevalent strain this season. It mutates easily and therefore this year’s vaccine has not offered the best protection.

But officials say people should still get vaccinated.

Agus explains that even with a less effective vaccine “the severity of the flu you get won’t be as great.”

Officials remind everyone the flu season runs through May, so there’s still plenty of time to get vaccinated.