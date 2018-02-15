CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Florida High School Shooting:
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Grief counselors are being made available to students and staff after a mass shooting at their Florida high school killed 17 people and left 14 others hospitalized with wounds and injuries.

The Broward County school district says counseling will be offered at five locations for anyone affected by Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. But Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, now a crime scene, will remain closed through the President’s Day weekend.

“One of my friends died and it hasn’t hit me yet,” a student said. “You just don’t feel it until you like, actually go back into school and realize, oh that person’s not there.”

“It’s just different when it hits home,” one mother said. “You read about it, you see it when it happens but when it’s your backyard, when it’s your child that’s hiding — it’s just sort of different.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the school,” another woman said. “We always felt so safe in Parkland, Parkland schools. So that’s our huge concern.”

President Donald Trump will address the nation in the wake of the shooting at 11 a.m. ET Thursday and issued a proclamation honoring victims.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He was arrested about two miles from the school shortly after the shooting and initially taken to a hospital with breathing problems.

Cruz was questioned overnight and booked into the Broward County Jail early Thursday.

