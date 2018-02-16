NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump says he will be leaving for Florida Friday to “meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered.”
The president said on Twitter that he is “also working with Congress on many fronts.” No other details were provided.
The president’s trip comes in the wake of a mass shooting Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead. The 19-year-old suspect was charged Thursday morning.
Trump addressed the nation Thursday saying “we are all joined together as one American family.”
“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school,” he said. “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”
He did not mention guns or gun control.
Trump Thursday also issued a proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting. It says, “Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones.”