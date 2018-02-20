MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Mahwah, New Jersey is requesting that uniformed police officers be placed in every school within the district after he says he learned of a threat allegedly made months ago by an eighth grader.

Officials say the threat allegedly made by the student was “to shoot up” Ramapo Ridge Middle School on Friday, Feb. 23.

Mahwah school district officials say the threat was made several months ago and that police were notified from the beginning, investigating and meeting with the student who allegedly made the statement and his parents several times, CBS2’s Janelle Burrellr reported.

The district claims they have since taken steps to remove the student from the school for the remainder of the school year.

But Mahwah Mayor Bill Laforet is now calling for uniformed police officers to be stationed in each of the district schools.

“The presence of an armed uniformed patrol officer in a marked police car at each of the schools will act as a deterrent and provide immediate response time should a threat be made against any school facility in the interim, this will result in additional police overtime costs being incurred, but so be it,” the mayor said in a statement on Facebook. “Our residents, students and District personnel deserve to be safe when attending the Township schools.”

Mahwah school officials say officers will be present at the school throughout the day on Friday and that “additional policing measures will also be in place, but will remain confidential, in an effort to not compromise these strategic security procedures.”

Other New Jersey schools are taking preemptive measures in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida, including East Brunswick, where armed officers will now be placed in all of their schools in addition to the unarmed retired police officers that currently patrol the district.

“I think they need it nowadays,” said parent Carol Goodman. “It’s sad but I think it keeps our students safer.”

“As a parent, I’m saddened that we are here but I will feel much better knowing what the first line of defense looks like in our schools and I hope we will never have to use it,” said East Brunswick Public School Board President Todd Simmens.

Last week in Nutley, schools closed Friday after officials said an Instagram video surfaced showing a teen, believed to be a student at Nutley High School, flaunting a variety of guns along with photos of students and a school.

Investigators immediately stepped in, taking the alleged creator into custody and questioning him and others seen in the footage.