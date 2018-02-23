WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is speaking Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
The annual conference on the outskirts of Washington is considered the country’s highest-profile gathering of conservative activists.
Earlier Friday, the president called on Mexico to block MS-13 gang members from traveling through their country on the way to the U.S.
Trump tweeted that gang members are being removed “by the thousands” by federal law enforcement agents, “but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water.”
Trump accuses El Salvador of just paying lip service to combatting the violent international gang based there, and says Mexico “must help MORE with this problem.” He adds: “We need The Wall!”
Top Republicans and the head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, spoke at the conference on Thursday.
