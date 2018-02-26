CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Laura Curran, Local TV, Nassau County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County executive Laura Curran has ordered a ban on accepting any gifts, no matter how small, to all county employees involved in contracting.

The “zero-tolerance” policy for county employees affects anyone involved with procurement or contracting procedures with county vendors.

In addition, such employees must disclose whether they do any work for county vendors or if any family member works for a county contractor.

The move echos the anti-corruption theme Curran ran on in last year’s elections.

In January, Curran issued an executive order barring appointed members of her administration from holding leadership positions in a political party or donating to her campaign.

Curran’s first term follows that of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, who along with his wife pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment alleging extortion, bribery, fraud and obstruction.

According to the indictment, the Manganos and former Oyster Bay town supervisor John Venditto received bribes and kickbacks for assisting in guaranteeing loans to a businessman.

The Manganos’ trial was scheduled to begin in January but was delayed to begin March 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch