Oscar season has officially arrived. Spend this Sunday walking the red carpet before watching the Academy Awards up on the big screen. Whether you’re a self-professed movie buff or you’re just interested in the movie-themed cocktails, here are five viewing parties not to be missed in NYC.

Winnie’s Jazz Bar

63 W. 38th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-729-0277

ingoodcompany.com

Winnie’s Jazz Bar is hosting their First Annual Viewing Party for the Oscars this Sunday. Put on your best dress and finest suit because guests are encouraged to walk the red carpet. There will even be a line of photographers on the way to the lounge on the ground floor of Refinery Hotel. Cheers to the winners (and the losers) with a Moet & Chandon champagne toast, nibble on complimentary popcorn and candy, and don’t forget to take a snap in the photo booth. Each guest will be invited to fill out an official Oscars ballot for the chance to win a free night’s stay at Refinery Hotel as well as dinner at nearby Parker & Quinn. Of course, there will also be live jazz at this classy event and two big screens will be playing the live show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Grab your front row seat today. Tickets are $40 and red carpet begins at 6 p.m.

JIMMY at The James

15 Thompson St.

New York, NY 10013

888-526-3778

www.jimmysoho.com

Head to the roof of The James Hotel and sip on red-carpet worthy cocktails this Sunday. Starting at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy stellar drink and food specials at JIMMY at The James alongside Best Picture-worthy panoramic views of Manhattan. Sip on Academy Award-themed drinks like the Gold Rush (Knob Creek Bourbon, honey syrup, lemon juice), the Red Carpet Cocktail (Elderflower liquor, pomegranate liquor, lemon juice, Peychard’s bitters, Champagne), and of course, the Oscar (Zu Bison Grass Vodka, Plymouth Gin, Lillet, Strega liquor). Featured menu items include Tuna Tartar Tacos with whipped avocado, Falafel Sliders with tzatziki sauce, and Gold Popcorn. Watch live coverage and the awards ceremony from their outside pool deck while a guest DJ keeps the tunes flowing during commercial breaks.

Threes

333 Douglas St.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

718-522-2110

www.threesbrewing.com

If you’re in Brooklyn, definitely make your way to Threes in Gowanus. Comedian Kendra Cunningham and her co-host Stephen Sheffer will kick the night off at 7 p.m. Come hungry because the folks from The Meat Hook will be there to fill you up. Ten percent of sales from Threes’ draft beer as well as their Don’t Despair specialty cocktail will be donated to Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. The Don’t Despair cocktail is made with Yola Mezcal, which is produced by a female-run distillery dedicated to promoting the independence of women in Oaxaca. Make sure to brush up on your Oscar knowledge because there will be a trivia game where the winners will walk away with everything from beer to koozies. The grand prize winner will receive dinner and a movie.

Rag Trader

70 W. 36th St.

New York, NY 10018

917-261-5495

www.ragtradernyc.com

Will Lady Bird take home Hollywood gold on Sunday? The folks over at Rag Trader certainly hope so, since Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf have already stopped by this new hotspot bar in midtown. Cheer these ladies on with Oscar-themed cocktails, light bites, and a ballot competition this Sunday. The bar will be screening the ceremony up on their large projection screen. Don’t forget to bring $10 so you can enter the ballot competition, where the winner will go home with the full cash pot!

Boulton & Watt

5 Ave. A

New York, NY 10009

646-490-6004

www.boultonandwattnyc.com

Head to the Lower East Side because Boulton & Watt are pulling out all the stops for the Oscars. Though still a more casual affair, this fun bar (which just marked 5 years on Avenue A) is rolling out the red carpet and handing out pint-sized Oscars. Stop by for the pre-show because all 7 HD TV’s will be tuned to Academy Awards coverage. Get those pre-ceremony jitters tamed with $25 bottles of Prosecco and stress eat until your favorite actor finally takes the stage with complimentary popcorn. Guests can also fill out a ballot before the show for the chance to win one of seven Boulton & Watt gift cards. The fun begins at 6 p.m. and reservations are highly encouraged. Please email info@boultonandwattnyc.com or call the number above.

