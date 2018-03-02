NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Heavy rain, strong winds and flooding are a concern as a major Nor’easter started to slam the Tri-State area Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated the state’s emergency management apparatus and in New York City, the Department of Buildings ordered sites to secure cranes and all outdoor equipment at risk of falling or blowing away.

“As the saying goes, March is coming in like a lion,” Cuomo said in a statement Thursday. “I am asking everyone to listen to weather forecasts in your community and take the necessary precautions to prepare for conditions.”

In New Jersey, officials are worried it could take a chunk out of beaches just south of Atlantic City that are still being repaired because of damage from previous storms.

Inside the PSEG command center, crews were preparing for power outages and downed lines from wind gusts whipping from 50 to 60 miles per hour.

“We’re scheduling people, checking equiptment, gaining additional resources,” said PSEG Long Island’s John O’Connell.

Flooding is also a major concern. Giant mounds of sand were piled high by front loaders on Jones Beach Thursday to prevent erosion.

At the organic waste yard in Yonkers, sandbags were also up for grabs. The Department of Public Works is urging residents in low-lying areas to protect their homes from potential flooding.

Snow is also an issue Friday with the heaviest snowfall expected to be in parts of western New York into northern Pennsylvania, with 8 to 12 inches likely.

Airlines were making their own preparations.

The Port Authority tweeted that the storm has already caused hundreds of flight cancellations across the region Friday and urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and American Airlines were allowing travelers to change their Friday and Saturday flights ahead of time to avoid delays and cancellations.

