CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Slams Tri-State | Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | SchoolsShare Videos & Photos
Filed Under:John Elliott, Local TV, Magdalena Doris, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Heavy rain, strong winds and flooding are a concern as a major Nor’easter started to slam the Tri-State area Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated the state’s emergency management apparatus and in New York City, the Department of Buildings ordered sites to secure cranes and all outdoor equipment at risk of falling or blowing away.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | SchoolsShare Videos & Photos

“As the saying goes, March is coming in like a lion,” Cuomo said in a statement Thursday. “I am asking everyone to listen to weather forecasts in your community and take the necessary precautions to prepare for conditions.”

In New Jersey, officials are worried it could take a chunk out of beaches just south of Atlantic City that are still being repaired because of damage from previous storms.

Inside the PSEG command center, crews were preparing for power outages and downed lines from wind gusts whipping from 50 to 60 miles per hour.

“We’re scheduling people, checking equiptment, gaining additional resources,” said PSEG Long Island’s John O’Connell.

Flooding is also a major concern. Giant mounds of sand were piled high by front loaders on Jones Beach Thursday to prevent erosion.

At the organic waste yard in Yonkers, sandbags were also up for grabs. The Department of Public Works is urging residents in low-lying areas to protect their homes from potential flooding.

Snow is also an issue Friday with the heaviest snowfall expected to be in parts of western New York into northern Pennsylvania, with 8 to 12 inches likely.

Airlines were making their own preparations.

The Port Authority tweeted that the storm has already caused hundreds of flight cancellations across the region Friday and urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and American Airlines were allowing travelers to change their Friday and Saturday flights ahead of time to avoid delays and cancellations.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch