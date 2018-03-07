NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A travel advisory has been issued for parts of New York state as another snowy, blowy nor’easter moves in across the Tri-State area.

A wintry mix of snow and light rain started falling early Wednesday, but the precipitation was expected to soon turn to all snow in most areas and then continue through the day with more than a foot of snow possible in some spots.

CHECK: Forecast/Alerts | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel ban on all tractor trailers, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks and other high profile vehicles from the following roadways Wednesday:

NYS Thruway from Exit 36 to NYC, including the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts State Line, I-95, Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287

I-88 from Binghamton to Albany

I-81 from Pennsylvania line to the New York State Thruway

Route 17 Binghamton to I-84

I-84 from the Connecticut State Line to the Pennsylvania State Line

I-684 from I-84 to I-287

“It is imperative that we keep roadways clear and people safe,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are implementing this ban on tractor trailers so our plow operators, fire, law enforcement and emergency personnel can keep roads clean and respond to emergencies as quickly as possible.

He also urged drivers to avoid travel as much as possible Wednesday, adding that if travel is necessary, “do so using extreme caution.”

A Travel Advisory is issued for all areas east of I-81 as well as a travel ban on tractor trailers on certain roads beginning Wednesday, March 7 at 8am. Details: https://t.co/YeuQWZCHYl — State of New York (@NYGov) March 7, 2018

In New York City, about 700 salt spreaders and 1,600 plows were ready to hit the streets Wednesday. The sanitation commissioner said the trickiest part of the storm is likely to be the pace of the snowfall.

The National Weather Service also urged people to stay off the roads to allow emergency and road crews to do their jobs. Some areas will get as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour.

Schools in the city are open Wednesday, but other schools across the state are closed or delayed.

Officials advised homeowners to be careful while shoveling, saying the weight of it has been known cause heart attacks.

By early Wednesday morning, hundreds of flights had already been canceled at area airports.

There are significant flight cancellations at Port Authority airports. Please check with your carrier to make sure their flight will be taking off before going to the airport. Follow @JFKairport, @EWRairport, @LGAairport, @SWFairport for updates.https://t.co/jJbmX7gYgC pic.twitter.com/b9C1DY1nt2 — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) March 7, 2018

The storm comes just days after another storm knocked out power to thousands across the Tri-State area, some of whom are still waiting to have their service restored.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)