NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Public Schools were open Wednesday as a nor’easter arrived in New York City.

The storm was set to turn up notch just for when the kids get out of school.

It wasn’t exactly the news P.S. 154 elementary students in Mott Haven section of the Bronx wanted to hear when they woke up this morning.

They came bundled up and were bracing for the commute home, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Mixed weather on the way, and there’s mixed feelings about it. Students at P.S 154 in the Bronx were wishing for a snow day, but most parents are happy NYC Public Schools are open @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Kw3qPOKIoJ — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) March 7, 2018

Bundled up with umbrellas, parkas, rain boots and snow boots, students at PS 154 in the Bronx were ready for any weather, in case it takes a turn for the worse while they’re in class.

“I would have liked for it to be closed,” said parent Amantina Guzman. “However, if it does get bad, we’ll pick them up early.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the decision to keep schools open because of the forecast for the five boroughs.

“We knew kids could get to school safely. Obviously we’ve seen the storm developing late. We knew we would have them in good shape at school. The sanitation commissioner and I checked in about what conditions would be like at the end of school. We felt confident about safety,” de Blasio said.

Many parents were thankful there were no cancellations because it meant they didn’t have to scramble for last-minute childcare.

“Then it stops me from going to work and taking care of my other business,” said parent Stephanie Lopez.

The decision to stay open is getting mixed reaction as the weather definitely wasn’t ideal for travel, Duddridge reported.

The Department of Education says after school programs were still on, but parent-teacher conferences have been rescheduled. All field trips that required yellow buses have been cancelled.

“I think it should be closed because you need a break after a while,” one student told Duddridge.

“All children love snow days,” said parent Nancy Lopez. “Sometimes we as adults like it too.”

With the worse weather not expected until dismissal time, parents are keeping their eyes on the storm.

“I’m going to pick up my daughter a little early as I don’t want to be out here for it,” said parent Shaniqua Dunn.

The last time schools closed was last January, when about a foot blanketed the city.

A lot could change this afternoon. The Department of Education says it has alerted staff and students to use mass transit when they make their way home, and allow a lot of extra travel time.