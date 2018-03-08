CBS 2Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed […]
WCBS 880Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, […]
1010 WINSCarmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around […]
WFANCarmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but […]
WLNYCarmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? […]
Storm Damage Snarls Rails | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos
CBS2's Elle McLogan Visited Bar Moga, Which Celebrates The Spirit Of The 'Modern Girl'By Elle McLogan
Filed Under:Cocktail Bars, Elle, Elle McLogan, Local TV, The Dig, The Dig With Elle McLogan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To commemorate Women’s History Month, CBS2’s Elle McLogan paid a visit to Bar Moga, a Greenwich Village cocktail bar that celebrates women.

“‘Moga’ means ‘modern girl’ in Japanese,” explained beverage director Karen Lin.

“It was a term that was coined for women during the 1920s post-war era. A lot of people were open to the idea of female empowerment, introducing women into the workforce, in a very male-dominated Japan at the time,” she said.

Web Extra: The Cocktail You Should Order At Every Bar

Bar Moga aims to capture the spirit of post-war Japan in both its décor and menu.

“We decided to take a cuisine called Yoshoku, which is a Japanese westernized cuisine. Nowadays, it’s a comfort food in Japan,” Lin said.

Bar Moga embraces Japanese culture while celebrating women. Its menu highlights female winemakers and includes cocktails named for strong female characters. Proceeds for the Moga — a signature cocktail that combines Japanese whisky, rhum, aged plum liqueur, and bitters — are donated to the ACLU and breast cancer research.

“Women are definitely in honor here,” said bar manager Willy Tabsoba. “Women, and also, men. We do get a lot of men here because wherever we have women, men will follow.”

“We feel that female empowerment, gender equality, that’s something that’s still relevant today,” Lin said. “Although this was something that took place in the 1920s, that vibe, that philosophy, that mindset is still important today.”

What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch