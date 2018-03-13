HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Conn. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to “stay off the roads” if possible Tuesday as more than a foot of snow is expected to fall in parts of the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for portions of the state until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Malloy said 4 to 8 inches of snow is predicted for western Connecticut, 8 to 12 inches in central Connecticut and 10 to 16 inches in eastern Connecticut.

“We encourage everyone to be safe and stay off the roads if at all possible,” the governor said in a statement. “If you absolutely must travel, please allow extra time, reduce speeds, keep a safe distance from plows, and do not attempt to pass plows, as that can be extremely dangerous.”

The Department of Transportation is expected to have more than 600 plow trucks and 200 private contractors out clearing state roads.

Malloy said state offices will be closed for the first shift Tuesday.

