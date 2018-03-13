NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The third nor’easter in two weeks is slamming the Tri-State area Tuesday morning with heavy snow expected in some spots.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for New York City, Westchester and parts of New Jersey. A winter storm warning is in effect for Suffolk County on Long Island and parts of Connecticut.

More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of Connecticut, where Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to “take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills.”

In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get 5 to 10 inches of accumulation, while 2 to 4 inches are possible in New York City.

In New Jersey, the storm is expected to start out as light rain before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday, leaving behind up to 4 inches.

The storm is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware already is reporting more than 1,300 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday. Amtrak suspended service from Boston to New York’s Penn Station until 11 a.m.

While the first two storms of the month brought coastal flooding and hundreds of thousands of power outages, this one is expected to be different.

“This one’s main impact is going to be snow,” said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is predicted.

