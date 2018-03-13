NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The storm slamming the Tri-State area is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, disrupting road, rail and air travel.
The flight-tracking site FlightAware already is reporting more than 1,300 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday.
At LaGuardia Airport, nearly 170 flights have been cancelled so far Tuesday morning. About 67 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport while Newark Airport is seeing about 70 cancellations.
On the rails, Amtrak suspended service from Boston to New York’s Penn Station until 11 a.m.
Long Island Rail Road trains are running, but advises customers to allow for extra travel time.
The LIRR says it will be focusing its resources accordingly on Suffolk County, which is expected to see higher levels of snow Tuesday.
On the roads in New Jersey, there is a 45 mph speed restriction on the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway due to the wet roadways.
