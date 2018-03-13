NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The storm slamming the Tri-State area is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, disrupting road, rail and air travel.

CHECK: Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays | Traffic & Transit

The flight-tracking site FlightAware already is reporting more than 1,300 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday.

At LaGuardia Airport, nearly 170 flights have been cancelled so far Tuesday morning. About 67 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport while Newark Airport is seeing about 70 cancellations.

Nearly 170 flights have already been cancelled at #LGA this morning. Customers are advised to contact their airlines for flight status before traveling to the airport. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 13, 2018

#JFK is operating normally and flights are arriving and departing. About 67 flights cancelled as of this morning due to weather conditions, so travelers should check with their carrier to make sure their flight is departing before going to the airport. — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 13, 2018

Due to the current winter storm there have been nearly 70 cancellations at #EWR. Customers are urged to check their flight status with their airline before traveling to the airport. — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 13, 2018

On the rails, Amtrak suspended service from Boston to New York’s Penn Station until 11 a.m.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to impending inclement weather in the Northeast, we will be suspending service between BOS and NYP on Tues. 3/13 until at least 11am. We will resume service when weather conditions allow us to safely do so. Modified/cancelled service details are outlined below. pic.twitter.com/iRqxDCNIMK — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 12, 2018

Long Island Rail Road trains are running, but advises customers to allow for extra travel time.

Customers are advised to allow extra travel time, stay clear of platform edges, use handrails, and be cautious on platforms, stairs and when boarding/leaving trains. For the latest updates, monitor Service Status on our web site at https://t.co/8dWeBqtumf — LIRR (@LIRR) March 12, 2018

The LIRR says it will be focusing its resources accordingly on Suffolk County, which is expected to see higher levels of snow Tuesday.

On the roads in New Jersey, there is a 45 mph speed restriction on the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway due to the wet roadways.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)